Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) fell 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $34.72. 13,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,579,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. Macquarie cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.