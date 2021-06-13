Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

KGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of KGF stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 341.50 ($4.46). The company had a trading volume of 3,965,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The company has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 355.48. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 97,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

