King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 918,566 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 918,566 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $174,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.81. 677,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,694. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.90.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.