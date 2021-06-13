King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 113,093 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,093 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $90,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.78. 3,479,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

