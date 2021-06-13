King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,430.20. 1,097,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,265. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,441.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,313.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

