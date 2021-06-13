King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $440.47 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,586 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Adobe worth $440,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 52,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,565 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.68.

Adobe stock traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $541.26. 2,871,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.80. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $395.41 and a twelve month high of $541.85. The firm has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

