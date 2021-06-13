King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Waste Connections worth $122,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $120.99. 379,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,102. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.