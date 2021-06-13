Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $2,776,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 589,494 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

