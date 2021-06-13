keyTango (TANGO) Market Capitalization Reaches $391,285.52

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. keyTango has a market capitalization of $391,285.52 and approximately $16,401.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, keyTango has traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00779403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00085297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.21 or 0.08049663 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,602,761 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

