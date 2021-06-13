KeyCorp Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $52.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.43.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $159,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

