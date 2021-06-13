Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after buying an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock worth $1,052,153. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $60.07 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

