Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 206,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,308.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 143,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $188.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

