Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.83. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.