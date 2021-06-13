Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $323,000 in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $34.35 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

