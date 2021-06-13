Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $189.56 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.72 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

