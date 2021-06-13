Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Flex by 104.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $248,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $123,070.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,516. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

