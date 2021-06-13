Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL opened at $59.14 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,502 in the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.