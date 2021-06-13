Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and traded as low as $7.80. Keppel shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 1,861 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.06.

About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

