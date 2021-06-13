Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Neutral Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

