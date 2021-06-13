Keith Barnes Sells 775 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ROG opened at $190.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.01. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,893,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $7,842,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,594,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

