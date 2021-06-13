Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.97

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00038170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00223117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

