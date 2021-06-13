Kava.io (KAVA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $67.67 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $263.05 million and $67.67 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00009950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00220892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00033841 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.09 or 0.03153509 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 133,751,985 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

