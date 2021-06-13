Kathleen Zwickert Sells 1,927 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $138.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.08. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

