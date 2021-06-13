Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the May 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KAOOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of KAO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,141. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72. KAO has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

