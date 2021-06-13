Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 84,090 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,090 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.06. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

