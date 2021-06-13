Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,689 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

FICO opened at $504.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.