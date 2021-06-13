Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 312 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,395,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $300.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

