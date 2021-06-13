Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,977 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 42.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $962.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $70.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

