Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,008 shares of company stock valued at $24,231,565. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $207.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

