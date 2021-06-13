Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

