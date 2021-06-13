Julie Wainwright Sells 47,479 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $950,529.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,913,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,318,620.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $223,401.24.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The RealReal by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 462,845 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The RealReal by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $38,217,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

