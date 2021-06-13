JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 725,763 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $428,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

