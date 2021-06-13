JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Kubota from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kubota has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

