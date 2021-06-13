JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $459 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $459,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.36. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,923 shares of company stock valued at $85,012,974. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

