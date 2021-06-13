Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 5,000 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $938.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

