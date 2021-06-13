Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $478,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Emerson Electric comprises 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $97.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

