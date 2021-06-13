Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,631,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,664,550. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

