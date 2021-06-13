John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 209.3% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:HEQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 49,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,310. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
