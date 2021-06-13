Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $329.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.