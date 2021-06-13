Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $329.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.16. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. Analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.