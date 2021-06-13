JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

