Jeffrey Stroburg Sells 9,786 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Stroburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 219,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

