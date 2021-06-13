Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.50.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $162.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $410.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

