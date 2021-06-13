Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.29) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

NYSE ANF opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

