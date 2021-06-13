Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,352 shares of company stock worth $9,672,048 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jabil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after acquiring an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after acquiring an additional 662,376 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $58.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.