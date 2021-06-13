J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report sales of $390.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.90 million and the lowest is $379.95 million. J2 Global posted sales of $330.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after buying an additional 143,127 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after buying an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the period.

Shares of JCOM traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $129.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.04.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

