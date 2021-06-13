IWG’s (IWGFF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

IWG stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. IWG has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

