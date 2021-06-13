Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,503.35 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,293.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.