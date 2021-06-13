iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $142,021,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,351,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after purchasing an additional 440,964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $29.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

