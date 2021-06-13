iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $121.51 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

